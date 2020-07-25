'Garbine Muguruza, Ash Barty and Bianca Andreescu capable of winning five slams each'

WTA coach Eric van Harpen believes Grand Slam winners Garbine Muguruza, Ash Barty and Bianca Andreescu are all capable of winning multiple slams.

Tennis Coco Gauff can improve the world, says Martina Navratilova 03/07/2020 AT 07:00

The Dutch coach has worked with several top WTA players including Conchita Martinez, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, Maria Sharapova, Ana Ivanovic and Andrea Petkovic.

He has picked out the players who he thinks can further build on their successes.

“Garbine Muguruza, Ash Barty and Bianca Andreescu have a chance to win five Slams, but [Sofia] Kenin and Andreescu, or Osaka, they came up very young, and it's always easier to come up than to stay as a top player," he told TENNIS.com.

Play Icon WATCH US Open: Serena Williams favourite to win record-equalling Slam 00:01:43

“They all have some opponents they do not like, such as Muguruza - she is 0-4 record against [Andrea] Petkovic, but she has a chance because with Conchita [Martinez], she has a coach who really understands the game."

The 76-year-old added: "I like Ash Barty the most at the moment.

"I thought a few years ago that [Sloane] Stephens would be a candidate to follow Serena, but that was very disappointing.

It was impressive Andreescu won the [2019] US Open, but what kind of injury she had that took her so long to come back.

US Open US Open still planning for August 31 start - organisers 15/06/2020 AT 14:11