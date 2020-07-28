German Kerber looks to rekindle success with coach Beltz

July 28 (Reuters) - Angelique Kerber has parted ways with Dieter Kindlmann and rehired Torben Beltz as her coach, the former world number one's management team have said, restoring a partnership that helped the German win two of her three Grand Slam titles.

The 32-year-old has not won a title since picking up her third Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2018 under then coach Wim Fissette.

Kerber, currently ranked 21st in the world, has had multiple stints with Beltz since they first started working when she turned professional in 2003.

She had the most successful year of her career in 2016 when she won the Australian Open and U.S. Open, finished runner-up at the WTA Finals, and rose to No. 1 in the world.

Kerber split with Beltz the following year.

The WTA Tour is set to restart on Aug. 3 in Italy after a five-month halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)

