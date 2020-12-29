Gilles Simon, Marcus Daniell and Pablo Andujar have been voted as the new members on the 2021-22 ATP Players Council following Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the elections.

Djokovic set up the breakaway Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) on the eve of the US Open in September after he resigned as the head of the player council.

Last month, the Serb confirmed he had been nominated for the council election by his fellow professionals, but he was then forced to withdraw after a new ATP rule deemed his role with the PTPA a conflict of interest.

Canadian Vasek Pospisil had also resigned from the council earlier this year to support Djokovic's efforts in the formation of PTPA.

Simon returns to the council having served previous terms, while newcomers Andujar of Spain and New Zealand's Daniell will serve their first terms.

The ATP also confirmed Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Felix Auger-Aliassime, John Millman, Kevin Anderson, Andy Murray and Bruno Soares have been retained for the term through June 2022.

The decision to form the PTPA blindsided many players with Federer and Nadal voicing their opposition.

But Djokovic has maintained that the PTPA wants to co-exist with the sport's governing bodies, saying it was not a rival organisation and that it was set up to better protect the interests of the players.

