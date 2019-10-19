Goerges sets up Ostapenko showdown in Luxembourg final

German Goerges, ranked 26 in the world, converted all three of her break points and came through in straight sets for the first time in four matches to set up her first career meeting with former doubles partner Ostapenko.

Goerges is seeking her second title of the year, after the 30-year-old's success in Auckland, and eighth overall.

Ostapenko, who made her Grand Slam breakthrough by winning the title at Roland Garros in 2017, battled past Russia's Anna Blinkova 3-6 6-3 6-2 earlier in the day.

The Latvian wildcard is into her second straight final and will look to overcome the disappointment of losing to American 15-year-old Coco Gauff in the Linz Open decider last week. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)