Goffin through to face Federer in Halle final

David Goffin beat the in-form Matteo Berrettini to book a date with Roger Federer in the final of the Halle Open.

Italian Berrettini had won his last eight matches, and 83 of his previous 84 service games, heading into the last-four showdown.

But Belgian Goffin withstood the world number 22’s 14 aces and wrapped up the match 7-6(4) 6-3 with one of his own.

Top seed Federer, bidding for his 10th Halle title, brushed aside Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-3 6-3.

At the Fever-Tree Championships, 37-year-old Feliciano Lopez beat Felix Auger-Aliassime and will face Gilles Simon in the final.

Auger-Aliassime, the 18-year-old from Canada, was bidding to become the youngest Queen’s Club finalist since Boris Becker in 1985.

He took the first set on a tie-break but ran out of steam as Lopez on to wrap up a 6-7(3) 6-3 6-4 victory.

Simon also needed three sets to edge past Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev.