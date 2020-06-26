Goran Ivanisevic tests positive for coronavirus after two negative tests

Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic has tested positive for coronavirus having previously returned two negative tests.

Ivanisevic was the tournament director for the Adria Tour’s Croatian leg in Zadar, which saw its final cancelled after Grigor Dimitrov’s positive coronavirus case.

The Covid-19 outbreak also saw Djokovic and wife Jelena test positive, as well as Borna Coric, Viktor Troicki, Dimitrov's coach Chris Gro and Djokovic’s fitness coach Marko Paniki.

Ivanisevic defended Djokovic, who apologised for holding the tournament, after the abandonment of the Adria Tour.

"Everybody is smart now, and they are attacking Novak. He tried to do a great thing, a humanitarian thing. We were locked down for three months. He organized this tour," Ivanisevic told the New York Times as he defended Djokovic.

“The players came in Belgrade and we had good tennis and a good atmosphere. Everything in Serbia and everything in Croatia was done with the recommendations by the government.”

Videos of Djokovic and other players at a nightclub circulated on social media but Ivanisevic spoke of individual responsibility.

"OK, maybe you didn’t need this,” he said. "But they are all individuals. Nobody forced anybody to come into that club. Nobody forced anybody to dance. Nobody can tell you to go on the stage, take your shirt off and dance.

“And how do you know anyone even got infected at that party?”

Nick Kyrgios, Andy Murray and other tennis figures have spoken out against Djokovic's tour.

"Obviously it's not surprising how many players have tested positive when you see the scenes and the images and the videos from the tournament and the players party with no social distancing in place," Murray said. "I've seen some people say this puts the US Open in doubt but the measures and the protocols they have in place are completely different to what was going on in Serbia and Croatia.

“For a start, there will be no fans and the players will now know we can all be affected by this, it doesn't matter who you are, we need to respect the rules.”

