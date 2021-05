Tennis

'Great to practise with Andy Murray and hopefully he's back soon' - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic shared his joy and expectation after practicing on the clay with Andy Murray and added that he is hopeful the Brit can return to compete at a "high level very soon." Djokovic is in Rome ahead of the Italian Open - a tournament that he has won five times. He faces Taylor Fritz in the second round on Tuesday.

00:01:36, 29 minutes ago