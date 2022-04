Tennis

'Greatest freedom' - Iga Swiatek relishing unstoppable run with French Open 'on the horizon'

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has been unstoppable over the last few months, winning 23 matches in a row and securing her fourht straight title at the Stuttgart Open. She is shaping up as the strong favourite for the French Open but says she is focusing on the present and trying not to look too far ahead. Swiatek is set to play the Madrid Open this week.

00:01:02, an hour ago