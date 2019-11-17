There was little between the two throughout the match, but Tsitsipas streaked to a 4-1 lead in the crucial tie-break and, though Thiem brought it back to 5-4, the Greek won the last two points to secure the title.

The first set went with serve all the way to six-apiece until the Austrian Thiem edged the tie-break 8-6.

The 21-year-old Greek ace hit back in the second stanza taking it 6-2 after breaking twice to draw level.

In the decider, Tsitsipas broke early to lead 2-1 but Thiem did the same to bring the scores level at 3-3, as the match fittingly was taken the distance.

"It’s truly magnificent this final we put out today," Tsitsipas said.

"I think it makes our sport great, tennis is all about this.

"It's been a roller-coaster. Holding this trophy is amazing."

Tsitsipas, who beat Roger Federer in straight sets in the semi-final, is the youngest winner of the tournament since Lleyton Hewitt won it in 2001, aged 20.