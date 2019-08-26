The final Grand Slam of the year kicks off in New York today and the Serbian begins his title defence against Roberto Carballes Baena.

Novak Djokovic is favourite to win the US OpenGetty Images

In an interview with Daily Express, he said: “No not at all. It is a different ball in Cincinnati, a much quicker ball.

“The US Open ball is slower so that gives him a little bit more time.

VOTE: Who’s going to win the 2019 US Open women’s singles?

VOTE: Who’s going to win the 2019 US Open men’s singles?

“Honestly, Medvedev played the match of his life. He was tremendous in that semi-final so Djokovic still goes in as the favourite in three out of five sets.

“The guy has won two out of three majors this year and lost in a hurricane semis at the French. You can never discount him.

“Plus, he got enough matches reaching the semi-finals. He was only one match short of getting the extra match.

" It is nothing to worry about from Novak’s point of view as well. "

“Marian Vajda is going to be back with him next week as well. The whole team will be reunited so I’m not worried about Djokovic at all because he has got enough matches.”