Grigor Dimitrov announces negative coronavirus test results

Grigor Dimitrov has announced that he is free from coronavirus – three weeks after testing positive upon returning home from the Adria Tour.

The Bulgarian world number 19 seed is now ready to play in the US hard court season which begins in August.

"I just got great news from the doctor in Monaco that I am confirmed Covid-19 negative," Dimitrov said on Instagram.

"Thank you for all the support these past weeks during my quarantine. I look forward to getting back to training shortly in order to be ready for the US hardcourt swing."

Dimitrov was one of several athletes to test positive due to the controversial Adria Tour.

He returned home to Monaco after feeling unwell during a match, testing positive on arrival, before the tour was ultimately cancelled while Borna Coric, Viktor Troicki and Novak Djokovic also tested positive.

