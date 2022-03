Tennis

Grigor Dimitrov cruises past John Isner in straight sets to reach Indian Wells quarters

Credit: Amazon Prime. Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov made it through to the Indian Wells quarter-finals with a 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) win over John Isner on Wednesday. In the next round the former world number 3 will face the winner between Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev.

00:01:11, 2 hours ago