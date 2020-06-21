Tennis

Grigor Dimitrov tests positive for coronavirus after feeling unwell at Adria Tour

Grigor Dimitrov lors de l'Adria Tour en 2020 à Belgrade

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Grigor Dimitrov has tested positive for coronavirus, just a day after his defeat to Borna Coric at the Adria Tour in Croatia.

The Bulgarian also appeared at the Serbian leg of the tour last week and has come into contact with top 10 players Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem.

He returned home to Monaco after feeling unwell during his defeat to Coric, and has since returned a positive test.

Tennis

Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19

35 MINUTES AGO

However, there is no indication of when he picked up Covid-19.

"I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19," Dimitrov wrote on Instagram.

"I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions.

"I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy."

Tennis

FINAL OF ADRIA TOUR EXHIBITION TENNIS TOURNAMENT IN CROATIA CANCELLED AFTER BULGARIA'S DIMITROV

35 MINUTES AGO
Tennis

BULGARIAN TENNIS PLAYER GRIGOR DIMITROV SAYS HE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

44 MINUTES AGO
