Halep says does not currently plan to play U.S. Open

June 17 (Reuters) - Simona Halep does not currently plan to play the U.S.

Open with the health protocols put in place by the organisers for the Grand Slam due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Romanian women's world number two told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Given the conditions outlined in the U.S. Open announcement this morning, as of today I do not currently plan to play in NYC," Halep said in an emailed statement.

Halep, however, said she could reconsider her stand if the situation improved by the entry deadline in mid-July and has informed the United States Tennis Association and the women's WTA Tour of her decision.

"I would like to underline that my decision is not set in stone," she added. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Alex Richardson)

