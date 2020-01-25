Halep sees off Putintseva in straight sets to advance

Former world number one Halep, who reached the Melbourne Park final in 2018, broke Putintseva's serve three times in the first set and twice in the second.

Putintseva, ranked 38th in the world, broke Halep once in each set and surprised her opponent with some well-disguised drop shots, though her last attempt hit the net to end the match.

Twice Grand Slam champion Halep, 28, will next meet the winner of the third-round match between Belgian No. 16 seed Elise Mertens and American Catherine Bellis. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)