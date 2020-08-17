Tennis

Halep withdraws from U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Aug 17 (Reuters) - World number two Simona Halep of Romania will not travel to New York to take part in the U.S.

Open due to COVID-19 concerns, she said on Monday.

"After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the U.S. Open," Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion, wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/Simona_Halep/status/1295329524813639681.

"I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe. I know the USTA and WTA have worked tirelessly to put on a safe event and I wish everyone there a successful tournament." (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

