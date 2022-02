Tennis

'Happy to be a part of history' - Alexander Zverev after completing latest ever tennis match finish

'I'm happy to be a part of history' said Alexander Zverev after beating Jenson Brooksby creating history in Acapulco as their overnight tussle at the Mexican Open became the latest ever finish to a professional match, ending shortly before 5am local time. The German second seed claimed a 3-6 7-6 (10) 6-2 victory in the best part of three and half hours.

00:00:57, 2 hours ago