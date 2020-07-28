'Having Andy Murray in your corner is a massive bonus!' - GB's Paul Jubb on Slams and the future

Paul Jubb, the 20-year-old British star, is hoping to shoot up the rankings once the tennis tour begins again - with a little help from Andy Murray.

Currently ranked 519 in the world, he broke the Top 500 last year following his wildcard at Wimbledon. He enjoyed a successful college career in the USA, winning the NCAA College Singles Championship and thus following in the footsteps of John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors.

He chose to forgo his final year of study and instead opted to turn professional - and is now represented by Andy Murray's 77 Sports Management Agency.

"Having someone like Andy in your corner is a massive bonus and one I'm thankful for," Jubb told Eurosport in an exclusive interview. "We've had a few chats here and there - and we've hit a few times. He's offered a few bits of advice about my game, here and there, little things I can think about and implement a bit more. I've definitely taken those things on board.

"It's great to have that relationship - and hopefully I'll be able to pick his brain a bit more!"

Paul Jubb Image credit: Eurosport

And Jubb has been down at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton watching from the sidelines as the second instalment of The Battle of the Brits - the brainchild of Jamie Murray - has got under way. This time round it is a mixed event, with Anne Keothavong, Leon Smith, Judy Murray and Greg Rusedski acting as team captains.

"It's a good environment," he says. "[Having] all the top British players in one place is great - and definitely good for British tennis."

Jubb has spent much of the past few months at home in Hull, in lockdown with his family.

"I didn't pick up a racket for the first couple of months - I was just doing fitness work," he admits. "Then the past five, six weeks I've been training in London.

"In a sense, [lockdown] was kind of nice - [tennis players] don't get that much free time. It was good to just relax, have nothing to really think about, and just get a lot of downtime with the family. It was nice in a way, but I definitely was itching to get back on the court."

Last year, as an amateur, Jubb made his Wimbledon debut, taking a set off the experienced Joao Sousa of Portugal in the first round, but eventually losing 0-6, 3-6, 7-5, 1-6. Nonetheless, he counts it as a positive experience.

"Any tennis player who dreams of being a pro or at the highest level dreams of playing at Wimbledon," he says. "It was definitely a surreal experience. It was great to be in that environment with all the best players in the world, and I'm definitely hungry to get back there in future."

Jubb is currently unsure what tournaments he will be playing in the months to come. It could be that players lower down the rankings might get the chance to enter qualifying for the French Open - depending on who enters the main draw and who is able to travel to Europe.

"At the moment I'm just taking it day by day and getting myself better, working on my game," he says.

He is focused on the same ambition he has always had.

For me, it's always trying to get into the Top 100. There's no real time limit, it's just try and get there as soon as possible. You work as hard as you can each day and get there as soon as you can.

Paul Jubb was speaking to Eurosport as an ellesse athlete.

