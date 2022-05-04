Vajda was Djokovic’s former mentor and enjoyed a glorious 15-year spell with the current world no.1.

Ad

The duo initially parted ways in 2017 before reuniting in 2018, only to end their partnership again in December 2021 – a move which was only made public in March. Vajda has since become head coach to fellow Slovak, Alex Molcan.

ATP Madrid ‘I shouldn’t have a chance’- Murray on first clash against Djokovic in five years at Madrid Open 7 HOURS AGO

A press release from Djokovic at the time paid tribute to the Slovakian for his contributions, and added: “Since 2019, Marian has been joined by Goran Ivanisevic who has also played a hugely important role within the coaching team and will continue to work with Novak moving forward.”

Vajda has since opened up more about the split and told Tennis Majors : “It was a combination of various reasons: we have been together for a really long time and his decisions showed that he wanted to focus on Grand Slam tournaments – that is why he might think that it is not ideal to have so many people in his team. He wanted to reduce it and have only one coach.

“I don’t know for sure, because I never asked him, but I assume from my analysis of his tournament schedule, that he wanted to reduce his team, and he chose Goran Ivanisevic. It did not make sense for a coach to coach him only for Grand Slams, because a coach needs a long-term plan.”

“Novak and me are still friends, it was an amicable split. I told Goran that we will practice together in Paris.

“I did not tell Novak (about working with Molcan), but I did tell Goran, so I am sure Novak knows.”

Djokovic is currently taking part at the Madrid Open and cruised into the last-16 with a 6-3 6-2 second round win over Gael Monfils.

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

ATP Madrid ‘Things are changing’ – Djokovic relishing ‘greatest rival’ Nadal being in Madrid – Diary 7 HOURS AGO