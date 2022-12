Tennis

'He's very excited but cautious' - Mischa Zverev gives update on brother Alexander's fitness

"He is very excited but he is also cautious" - Mischa Zverev gives Eurosport an update on his brother Alexander's fitness after his recovery from what was a horrendous injury sustained at the French Open. Stream the 2023 Australian Open live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:00:27, 3 hours ago