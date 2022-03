Tennis

'He understands' - Sergiy Stakhovsky on Novak Djokovic's offer for financial support

Sergiy Stakhovsky says that Novak Djokovic’s first-hand experience means the Serbian “completely understands” the plight of many Ukrainians. The former world No. 31 said he shared Djokovic’s offer to help in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine because it would resonate with and “matter” for many Ukrainians.

