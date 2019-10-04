The temperamental Australian has polarised opinion among the tennis community and his antics have caused controversy.

Patrick Mouratoglou is a fan of Nick KyrgiosGetty Images

Though Kyrgios’ character has frequently been called into question, Mouratoglou takes a different opinion.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Mouratoglou said: “I don’t think he is good for tennis… I think he is unbelievable for tennis.

“He is everything tennis needs.

“Tennis is unfortunately very boring.

“Not the sport in itself, but when players are forbidden to show passion, which is the case because otherwise they get fined, it’s a boring show.

“I am serious. I am really worried, and I hope it will change in the next few years because it was much better in the 80s when players were able to express their personalities.”

Kyrgios was on the losing side last month in the Laver Cup as Europe edged out the Rest of the World in the three-day event in Geneva.