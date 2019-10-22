Hewitt brings Kyrgios back into Davis Cup squad, ending feud

Kyrgios was omitted from Australia's clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina in February with the Aussie captain saying he needed to improve his behaviour and attitude.

The pair's relationship, which was close when Kyrgios first broke through in the professional ranks, reached a nadir at the Australian Open when the Canberra right-hander backed up Bernard Tomic's claim that Hewitt showed favouritism to young Aussie player Alex de Minaur, who is also named in this squad.

Despite Kyrgios serving a six-month probation period after calling the ATP corrupt at the US Open, Hewitt is happy to bring him back into the squad insisting his behaviour while on Davis Cup duty has always been exemplary.

"I feel like on the Davis Cup court he’s done absolutely everything I’ve needed in the past; he hasn’t put a foot wrong," Hewitt said.

“There’s a lot of things he does in a team environment that I actually think we will see the best of him."

Although Kyrgios is lacking match practice after a minor ailment, Hewitt is convinced the new-look Davis Cup finals, where the top 18 teams whittle themselves down to the top two in a final on November 24, will bring the best out of him.

“After the Laver Cup he had a shoulder (or) collarbone injury which he’s pretty much over now but he had to take a few weeks out as he felt like if he kept playing that was going to jeopardize his chances of possibly playing Davis Cup.

“He comes in a little bit underdone but I’m fortunate he’s a guy who can light it up when he needs to and I think he’s a guy that this format will suit.”