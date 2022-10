Tennis

Highlights: Adrian Mannarino fights back to beat Stanislas Wawrinka in ATP Astana first round

Mannarino recovers from a set down to beat Wawrinka, 1-6 6-2 6-3, in the first round on Monday.

