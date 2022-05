Tennis

Highlights: Alexander Zverev beats Cristian Garin in straight sets to secure Rome semi-final spot

Second seed Alexander Zverev defeated Cristian Garin of Chile 7-5 6-2 in little less than two hours to secure a spot in the semi-finals at the Italian Open in Rome on Friday. Next up for the German will be fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:04, 3 hours ago