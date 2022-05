Tennis

Highlights: Alexander Zverev eases past Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach Madrid Open semi-finals

Highlights as second seed Alexander Zverev beat Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the semi-finals of the Madrid Open. Madrid defending champion Zverev will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-final. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:11, Yesterday at 07:47