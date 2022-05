Tennis

Highlights: Alexander Zverev sets up Carlos Alcaraz final in Madrid after hard-fought win over Stefanos Tsitsipas

Alexander Zverev will face Carlos Alcaraz in the Madrid Open final on Sunday after he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 3-6 6-2. The second-seeded German player converted three of his five break opportunities to clinch the victory. Zverev is now 19-2 in Madrid, where he also won the title in 2018. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:01, 4 hours ago