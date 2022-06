Tennis

Highlights: Andy Murray beats Christopher O'Connell to reach the second round in Stuttgart Open

Highlights as Andy Murray beats Jack O'Connell to reach the second round at the Stuttgart Open. Murray is playing in Stuttgart for the first time after opting to skip the French Open and start his grass season early in Surbiton. He will be hoping his extra time on the surface will prove beneficial when Wimbledon comes around on June 27.

00:01:08, 2 hours ago