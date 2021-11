Tennis

Highlights: Andy Murray overcomes Viktor Durasovic to set up last 16 match against Jannik Sinner

Andy Murray will take on top seed Jannik Sinner in the second round of the Stockholm Open after defeating qualifier Viktor Durasovic. Norwegian Durasovic, ranked 354, put up a good fight in the second set having been overwhelmed in the opener but Murray survived another tight tie-break to win 6-1 7-6 (7). (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:16, 24 minutes ago