Tennis

Highlights: Cameron Norrie beats Brandon Nakashima to reach Eastbourne quarter-finals

In the men’s draw at Eastbourne, British No. 1 Cam Norrie – who will be seeded ninth at Wimbledon next week – comfortably beat Brandon Nakashima 6-4 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:14, an hour ago