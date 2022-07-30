Tennis

Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz needs nearly three hours to beat Giulio Zeppieri and reach Croatia Open final

Carlos Alcaraz needed nearly three hours to overcome Giulio Zeppieri and reach the final of the Croatia Open. The defending champion eventually recorded a 7-5 4-6 6-3 win. It took the 19-year-old one hour and 23 minutes to win the first set. The Italian battled back making the crucial break in the 10th game. The Spaniard broke in the 7th and 9th games to seal victory. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

