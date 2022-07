Tennis

Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz sweeps aside Norbert Gombos to reach the quarter-finals in Croatia

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz eased into the quarter-finals of the Croatian Open following a 6-2 6-3 win over Norbert Gombos. Alcaraz next faces Argentine Facundo Bagnis for a place in the semi-finals. Credit: Amazon Prime.

