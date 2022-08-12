Tennis

Highlights: Casper Ruud into semi-finals after dismantling Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets in Montreal

Casper Ruud cruised into the semi-finals of the Montreal Masters on Friday after demolishing home favourite Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Norwegian number four seed needed just 76 minutes to wrap up a 6-1 6-2 win and the result sets up a showdown with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, who overcame in-form Nick Kyrgios earlier in the day, for a place in the final. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:23, 16 minutes ago