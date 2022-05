Tennis

Highlights: Casper Ruud reaches Italian Open semi-finals after hard-fought win over Denis Shapovalov

Fifth seed Casper Ruud of Norway was pushed hard by Canada's Denis Shapovalov before coming through their Rome Masters quarter-final in two tight sets on Friday. Ruud now faces either top seed Novak Djokovic or another Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in Saturday's semi-final. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:19, an hour ago