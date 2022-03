Tennis

Highlights: Casper Ruud romps past Alexander Bublik to reach the last 16 at the Miami Open

Casper Ruud eased into the last 16 at the Miami Open following a 6-3, 6-2 win over Alexander Bublik on Sunday. The sixth-seeded Ruud next faces Britain's Cameron Norrie on Tuesday for a place in the quarter-finals. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:02, an hour ago