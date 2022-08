Tennis

Highlights: Dan Evans wins all-Brit affair as he cruises past Kyle Edmund in straight sets in Washington

Dan Evans secured his place in the third round at the Citi Open with a straight-sets victory over fellow Briton Kyle Edmund on Tuesday. The 32-year-old 16th seed made short work of dispensing with an opponent working his way back from a lengthy injury lay-off to win 6-1 6-2 in a little more than an hour in Washington. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:14, an hour ago