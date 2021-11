Tennis

Highlights: Daniil Medvedev beats Alexander Zverev to reach the final of the Paris Masters

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. It was the number two seed versus the number four seed as Daniil Medvedev defeated Alexander Zverev in the day's second semi-final at the Paris Masters on Saturday night. The Russian won 6-2 6-2 to earn his place in Sunday's final, where he will face Serbian world number one Novak Djokovic in what will be a repeat of the US Open showpiece.

00:00:56, an hour ago