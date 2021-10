Tennis

Highlights: Daniil Medvedev downs Filip Krajiinovic to reach last 16 at Indian Wells Masters

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev advanced to the last 16 of Indian Wells after defeating Filip Krajinovic in straight sets, 6-2 7-6, on Monday night. Medvedev, the US Open champion, continued his form from his triumph at the US Open despite challenging weather conditions. The Russian is to play the 23rd seed Grigor Dimitrov on Thursday.

