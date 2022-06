Tennis

Highlights: Daniil Medvedev overcomes slow start to beat Aslan Karatsev in three sets at Mallorca Open

Daniil Medvedev advanced to the quarter-finals of the Mallorca Championships in Spain on Wednesday, after overcoming a slow start to beat fellow Russian Aslan Karatsev. The top seed and defending champion dropped the first set, but raised his level after that to complete a 4-6 6-3 6-2 win in two hours and 19 minutes. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:17, 25 minutes ago