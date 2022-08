Tennis

Highlights: Daniil Medvedev sinks Denis Shapovalov to book quarter-final spot in Cincinnati

Daniil Medvedev backed up his opening-round win over Botic van de Zandschulp at the Cincinnati Open with a victory against Denis Shapovalov on Thursday. The top seed overcame the unseeded Canadian 7-5, 7-5 in one hour and 45 minutes to reach his second ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final of the season. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:00:58, 37 minutes ago