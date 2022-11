Tennis

Highlights: Dominic Stricker beats Britain's Jack Draper in straight sets at the Next Gen ATP Finals

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Highlights: Dominic Stricker beat Jack Draper 4-3 4-3 4-3 in his opening match at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan on Tuesday. The victory was the third top-50 win in as many weeks for the world number 111 hit 37 of 43 first-serve points and registered 33 winners against just four unforced errors.

00:00:31, 2 hours ago