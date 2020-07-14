Highlights: Elina Svitolina beats Anastasija Sevastova to reach Bett1 Aces final

Semi-finals, Day 2
Rob McElnea
Elina Svitolina made a winning return to the court as she beat Anastasija Sevastova to reach the final of the Bett1 Aces.
Dominic Thiem reached the final of the Bett1 Aces in Berlin with a straight-sets win over Jannik Sinner.
Petra Kvitova beat Kiki Bertens 6-3 6-2 at the Bett1 Aces tournament.
Matteo Berrettini made a winning start in Berlin as he beat Roberto Bautista Agut.
Jannik Sinner and Tommy Haas play out an incredible rally involving two tweeners in their match in Berlin.
Watch match highlights as Roberto Bautista Agut beats Jan-Lennard Struff in Berlin.
Roberto Bautista Agut produces a wonderful passing-shot winner in his match against Jan-Lennard Struff in Berlin.
Matteo Berrettini held off a spirited fightback from Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the inaugural Ultimate Tennis Showdown at the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy.
Stephanos Tsistipas held on to beat David Goffin in their UTS semi-final to set up a final against Matteo Berrettini.