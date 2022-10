Tennis

Highlights: Felix Auger-Aliassime eases into Swiss Indoors final with impressive win over Carlos Alcaraz

Canada's in-form third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime raced into the ATP Swiss Indoors final in Basel following an impressive straight-sets, 6-3, 6-2, semi-final victory over top seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Saturday. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:17, 2 hours ago