Highlights: Fourth-seeded Sebastian Baez surprised by Franco Agamenone in the last 16

Unseeded Italy Franco Agamenone fought back from one set down to upset the fourth-seeded Sebastian Baez and advance to the quarter-finals of the Croatian Open in Umag. Agamenone secured a 3-6 6-1 7-5 win after two hours and 26 minutes on court and next faces fellow Italian Marco Cecchinato for a place in the semi-finals. Credit: Amazon Prime.

