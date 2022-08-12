Tennis

Highlights: Hubert Hurkacz overcomes in-form Nick Kyrgios to move into Montreal semi-finals

Hubert Hurkacz booked a place in the semi-finals of the ATP 1000 Montreal Masters on Friday, after overcoming in-form Australian Nick Kyrgios in three sets. Serve dominated the first two sets and both went to tie-breaks. Hurkacz took the opener 7-4 and Kyrgios levelled by taking the second 7-5. In contrast, the decider was distictly one-sided as Kyrgios tired. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

