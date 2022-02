Tennis

Highlights: Jannik Sinner saves three match points, beats Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Dubai Tennis Championships

Jannik Sinner had to save three match points on his way to a three set victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to reach the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Sinner will play former British number one Andy Murray on Wednesday. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:05, an hour ago