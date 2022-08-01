Tennis

Highlights: Kyle Edmund marks his ATP Tour singles return with win over Yosuke Watanuki in Washington

Britain's Kyle Edmund produced a strong performance on his return to ATP Tour singles tennis after almost two years, beating Yosuke Watanuki 6-4, 7-6 (10-8) at the Citi Open in Washington, DC, on Monday. Edmund, who went through three knee surgeries, was absent from the ATP Tour for 21 months and last played a professional match in October 2020. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:00:45, 2 hours ago