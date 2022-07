Tennis

Highlights: Matteo Berrettini beats Richard Gasquet in straight sets at Swiss Open

A bout of Covid knocked Matteo Berrettini out of Wimbledon last month but on Thursday the second-seeded Italian returned with a win, beating France's Richard Gasquet 6-4 6-4 to charge into the Swiss Open Gstaad quarter-finals. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:00, an hour ago