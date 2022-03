Tennis

Highlights: Nick Kyrgios sees off Fabio Fognini in straight sets to reach the last 16 at the Miami Open

Nick Kyrgios advanced the last 16 at the Miami Open following a 6-2, 6-4 win over Fabio Fognini on Sunday. The Australian next faces either Pablo Carreno Busta or Jannik Sinner on Tuesday. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:08, an hour ago