Highlights: Nick Kyrgios tames Yoshihito Nishioka to win Citi Open, ends three-year title drought

Nick Kyrgios extended the best stretch of his career and gave another performance that will make him someone to take seriously at the US Open, saving the only break point he faced in the final along the way to a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Yoshihito Nishioka at the Citi Open.

00:01:38, 11 minutes ago